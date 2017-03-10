Chipola College news

CHIPOLA AND JACKSON CHAMBER TO HOST EDUCATION SUMMIT

MARIANNA—The Jackson County Chamber and Chipola College will host the Chipola District Education Summit Tuesday, March 14, at Rivertown Community Church.

Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11:45 a.m. The theme is “Degrees to Jobs” and will bring together K-12 Schools, Chipola College, CareerSource and business leaders from the five-county area to discuss meeting the needs of the workforce with relevant education, degrees and certificate programs.

Keynote Speaker is Jennifer Grove, Gulf Power’s Community Development Manager. She is responsible for engagement in programs and partnerships that grow Northwest Florida’s competitiveness, including cradle to career education, workforce development, infrastructure support and Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation/Information Technology.

The program is sponsored by Florida Public Utilities. For information, call 482-8060.

CHIPOLA TRANSFER DAY IS MARCH 15

MARIANNA—Student Support Services (SSS) will host Chipola College’s Third Annual Transfer Day, Wednesday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, outside the Social Sciences building.

Chipola students will be able to meet with university recruiters from across the Southeast to explore transfer requirements and scholarship opportunities.

The following universities are expected to participate: Alabama A & M, Baptist College of Florida, Florida A & M University, Flagler College, Florida State University-Panama City, Jacksonville University, Troy University-Dothan, University of Florida, University of North Florida and the University of West Florida.

Representatives from Chipola’s Bachelor’s degree programs in Business, Nursing, and Teacher Education also will be available to meet with students. The Chipola Barnes and Noble Bookstore also will participate.

CHIPOLA JAZZMATAZZ MARCH 30-APRIL 2

MARIANNA—Chipola College Show Choir will host its annual Jazzmatazz show, March 30-31 and April 1-2.

Evening shows are at 7 p.m., with a Sunday show at 2 p.m. The annual performance will feature high energy, song and dance favorites performed by the Show Choir under the direction of Angie White, Dr. Josh Martin and Aaron Moore, with choreography by Brittney Holmes.

Tickets—$10—may be purchased at the Chipola Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. For more information, call 718-2420.

JIVE ACES TO PERFORM FOR CHIPOLA ARTIST SERIES

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series will present with Jump, Jive and Wail featuring The Jive Aces, Tuesday, Mar. 28, in the Center for the Arts.

The first ever band to reach the semifinals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012, the group followed up with a performance for Her Majesty The Queen as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations and performances for both the Olympic and Paralympic celebrations.

The Jive Aces have truly established themselves as the UK’s top Jive & Swing band. Together for over a decade, The Jive Aces are renowned for their high energy Jump Jive music (the exciting sound where Swing meets Rock ‘n Roll) and spectacular stage show. They combine a mixture of fresh arrangements of swing/Jive/R&B classics – songs made famous by such greats as Louis Prima, Cab Calloway, Bobby Darin, Louis Armstrong, Dean Martin, Big Joe Turner and Sammy Davis Jnr – along with a selection of superb swinging originals taken from their studio albums. Learn more at www.jiveaces.com.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees. Online tickets may be printed at home, or with an order confirmation, will-call tickets will be available at the box office the night of the show.

Call 718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

FIREFIGHTER COURSES SET AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer a Firefighting II night class beginning May 15 and ending July 20. The class will meet from 5 to 10 p.m. nightly.

Pre-requisites are First Responder (EMT or higher certification) and Firefighter I.

Cost is approximately $783 which includes: the 192 hour Fire II class, HazMat Class, and Drug and Background Test.

For information, contact Brian Eddins at (850) 718-2483, (850) 596-4157 or e-mail eddinsb@chipola.edu. For more information, visit www.chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA SSS VISITS UWF

Students in the Chipola College Student Support Services (SSS) program recently toured the University of West Florida to research educational opportunities.

Later this year, SSS will tour Florida A & M University. On March 15, Chipola SSS will host Transfer Day on the lawn of the Social Sciences building. Representatives from 15 regional universities will be available to discuss transfer opportunities. SSS is a TRiO program funded by the U.S. DOE to assist first generation students and students with varying socio-economic classifications succeed academically in college. Chipola students interested in SSS should call 718-2417 or visit chipola.edu/SSS.

CHIPOLA BSU HOLD VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE

The Chipola College Black Student Union recently held a Voter Registration Drive.

CHIPOLA SOFTBALL TOPS STATE POLL; SECOND IN NATIONAL POLL

MARIANNA— The Chipola Lady Indians (30-1) are the top-ranked softball team in the FCSAA Region 8 Coaches Poll and the number two team in the NJCAA National Poll. Butler (22-0) tops the national poll.

The Lady Indians have scored 43 runs in the month of March and given up only 6. They have logged wins over Thomas University (8-0 and 9-0); Southern Union (7-0); LSU Eunice (6-4); Mississippi Gulf Coast (10-0); Lansing (3-2).

Alexis Grampp leads the team with 7 homeruns and a .384 batting average. Pitchers Krystal Goodman and Morgan Goree are both (13-0) as of March 10.

Chipola opens the conference season March 14 at Tallahassee. The Lady Indians host Northwest Thursday, March 16, at 4 and 6 p.m.

The Lady Indians finished the 2015-16 season with a (50-15) record and placed second in the NJCAA National Championship. Chipola captured the 2016 FCSAA State Championship with a 6-2 win over Florida SouthWestern in the title game of the NJCAA District/FCSAA State Softball Tournament.

Lady Indians Coach Belinda Hendrix has been named state coach of the year five times in 12 years at Chipola. She also picked up her 500th win last season. Hendrix and her Associate Head Coach and husband Jimmy Hendrix lead the team along with Assistant Coach Kelly Brookins.

CHIPOLA WINS CONFERENCE OPENER

TALLAHASSEE–Chipola College—the top-ranked baseball team in the state and in the nation—opened the 2017 Panhandle Conference schedule a 16-5 win over Tallahassee. The (20-4) Indians had 17 hits in the six-inning win. Brady Wofford was 4 for 5. Chipola sent 11 men to the plate in the second, scoring six more runs to open up an 8-0 lead. Chipola added two more in the bottom of the third, and scored three runs in the fourth and four more in the sixth.

Bowden Francis (5-1) earned the win on the mound for Chipola. He had 8 strikeouts and gave up 5 hits in five innings of work. Ryan Shauger pitched the sixth inning for the Indians.

Chipola travels to Tallahassee Thursday, March 9, before returning home to host the Eagles in a double-header, Saturday, March 11, at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Chipola hosts Pensacola Tuesday, March 14, at 5p.m., and again Thursday, March 16, at 5 p.m.

TEN CHIPOLA PLAYERS NAMED ALL-CONFERENCE

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Lady Indians head into the State Tournament with five All-Panhandle Conference selections.

Chipola has four first-team selections in Danielle Garven, Barbara Johnson, Sydnee McDonald and Raven Baker-Northcross, along with second-team pick Tiaera Phillips.

Chipola will play in Florida Southwestern, Wednesday, March 8, at 3 p.m. in the FCSAA State Tournament in Ocala. Tournament games will be broadcast on 100.9 FM.

Two Chipola Indians were named to the Men’s All Panhandle Conference team. First-team selections are Jahshire Hardnett and Cedric Wright. Second team picks are Eric Cobb, Jamall Gregory and Yuat Alok. Jashire Hardnett was named Freshman of the Year.

LADY INDIANS ADVANCE IN STATE TOURNAMENT

MARIANNA—The Chipola Lady Indians (26-3) defeated Florida Southwestern, 66-36, in the first round of the FCSAA State Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, in Ocala.

Danielle Garven and Barbara Johnson led Chipola with 16 points apiece. Garven also had 12 rebounds. Tierra Phillips scored 14 points and Raven Baker-Northcross added 12.

Chipola will face Santa Fe in the semi-finals Friday, March 10, at 1 p.m. (EST) Tournament games will be broadcast on 100.9 FM.

Chipola finished as the runner-up in the Panhandle Conference behind champion Gulf Coast. The brackets are set up for possible state title game between Chipola and Gulf Coast on Saturday, March 11. The final Panhandle Conference records are: Gulf Coast (10-2), Chipola (9-3), Tallahassee is (7-5), Pensacola (3-9) and Northwest (1-11).

The Lady Indians are averaging 78.5 points per game and allowing opponents only 55.4 points per contest. Chipola’s offense is led by Sydnee McDonald, who is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Raven Baker-Northcross is averaging 14.5 ppg. Danielle Garven is averaging 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Barbara Johnson has 11.8 points and 3.0 assists per game. Tierra Phillips is averaging 10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

The FCSAA State Poll includes five Panhandle teams: Gulf Coast (1), Chipola (2), Tallahassee (3) and Pensacola (7).

Chipola is fifth in the NJCAA National Poll. Gulf Coast is third. Odessa is number one, followed by Hutchinson in second.

The Lady Indians are coming off a 23-5 season in 2015-16 which ended in the semi-finals of the state tournament. Head Coach Greg Franklin led the Lady Indians to the National Championship in 2015, and was named NJCAA, FCSAA, and Panhandle Coach of the Year. The 2014-15 Lady Indians (34-1) captured the college’s first ever national title with a 54-46 win over previously unbeaten Hutchinson (36-1).