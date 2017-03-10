Chipley Tigers jump out to early lead in victory over Sneads

Chipley Tigers defeated Sneads Thursday night, 9-4, thanks to a strong start. Chipley scored on a single by Grant Rowell, an error, a walk by Gauge Carter, and a wild pitch in the first inning plating six runs.

Brayden Gainey earned the win for Chipley. He pitched four innings, allowing four runs, six hits, striking out five, and walking zero. Tripp Hodges recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for Chipley.

Chipley was lead by Rowell and Hodges multiple hits including a home run by Rowell. Chipley put the game away thanks to a leadoff double by Joey Jordan in the 6th and scoring 2 runs.

Chipley returns home Friday night vs Wakulla Christian at 5pm.