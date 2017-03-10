Alford obit

Eugene Alford, 84 of the Shady Grove Community, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Bay Medical Center.

Eugene served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He attended Lively Vocational and obtained mechanic certification and obtained multiple certifications from Chipola Jr College. He began farming in 1954 and found his true passion. Eugene farmed in the Shady Grove Community until 2010 and also enjoyed serving as a Trustee for West Florida Electric Co-Op for the past 25 years. He loved his family, friends, farming and fishing and will be remembered for his generosity, kindness, sweet smile, tall tales, work ethic and his love for home. He was a life time member of the Shady Grove Methodist Church and served in many leadership positions. He was adored by his grandchildren and his pups, Lucy and Buddy. Eugene leaves behind a legacy of love and friendship.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mary Alford; two sisters, Roberta Folds and Lou Dellinger and brother-in-law Dave Dellinger.

He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Elizabeth “Liz” Alford, who was the love of his life; one daughter, Cindy Shipman and husband, Tripp Shipman of Panama City Beach; two sons, Tim Alford and Gene Alford of the Shady Grove Community; grandchildren, Kara Bradley and husband, Chase of Hosford, Ginny Shipman of Orlando, Trudie Alford of Shady Grove, Timothy Alford and wife, Lindsey and Collin Alford of Shady Grove; two great-grandchildren, Brantley and Libby Kate Alford; brother-in-law, Milton Folds of Atlanta, Ga; nieces, Susan Folds of Atlanta, Becky Folds and husband, Adnan of Chicago, Diane Dellinger and husband, Glenn, and nephew, David Dellinger and wife, Allison of Santa Barbara, California.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church with Revs. Chris Ackerman & Terry Tatum officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 7305 Birchwood Road, Grand Ridge, FL 32442. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Shady Grove United Methodist Church Building Fund.

A special thank you to his personal physician, Joe Gay and his staff for over 20 years of the best medical care. Also, the family would like to thank the precious Nursing Staff of the 4th Floor at Bay Medical Center, Dr Bill Dent, Dr. Angeli Niravel, Dr. Mario Pulido, and Dr. Samir Patel for providing amazing care and compassion during this short illness.