Toole obit

Robert Cecil Toole, age 73 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

He was born on July 21, 1943 to the late Thamer and Lilly (Yon) Toole in Graceville, FL. Robert is a lifelong resident of the Graceville and Chipley area.

He is preceded in death by one daughter, Stephanie Toole and one grandson, Holden Toole.

Survivors include, his wife of 18 years, Gracie Toole of Chipley, FL, two sons, Scott Toole and wife Becky of Holmes County, FL, Steve Toole and wife Joelene of Vidalia, LA, three daughters, Sharron Lott and husband Doug of Cottonwood, AL, Lisa Richard of Chipley, FL, Donna Sullivan and husband Bob of Chipley, FL, one brother, Travis Toole and wife Glenda of Chipley, FL and eleven grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 10, 2017 at Frith Hill Cemetery in Ashford, AL with Reverend Billy Gene Dickerson officiating. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL are in charge of arrangements.

