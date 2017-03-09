Dunn announces art competition

High School Students Encouraged to Submit Artwork to National Competition

WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) proudly announces the 2017 High School Congressional Art Competition. The United States House of Representatives sponsors this competition each spring to recognize and honor talented young artists from each congressional district across the country.

High school students residing in Florida’s Second District are encouraged to submit their work. The winning piece will be hung in the United States Capitol building along with artwork from across the country. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 and since then more 650,000 young artists have been involved.

“The Congressional Art Competition is rich in tradition and brings together students from around the country,” said Dr. Dunn. “I know we have a vast amount of talented young artists in Florida’s Second District and I look forward to displaying the winning piece in the Capitol for all to see.”

Submissions can include paintings, drawings, collages, and photography, among other mediums. Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. The deadline for submission is April 20, 2017. For full competition guidelines visit Dr. Dunn’s website at https://dunn.house.gov/services/art-competition.