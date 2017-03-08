Williams obit

Mr. Wallace ‘Dub’ Lindsey Williams, age 89, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 6, 2017.

He was born August 7, 1927 in Holmes County Florida to the late Luther Monroe Williams and Hutsie Holland Williams. In addition to his parents, Dub was preceded in death by several siblings, son-in-law, Greg Harrison and a granddaughter, Mia Brown.

Dub is survived by his wife of 67 years, Allie Williams of Bonifay, FL; a son, Blake Williams and wife Nancy of Bonifay, FL; a daughter, Mary Harrison of Bonifay, FL; two sisters, Irene Farmer and Sarah Wiggins both of Bonifay, FL; nine grandchildren, Chad Harrison and wife Lacey, Adam Harrison and wife Jennifer, Tyler Harrison and wife Heather, Chi-Lea Morris and husband Jeremey, Alex Harrison and wife Robyn, Megan Kriser and husband Wade, Pipper Williams-Trejo and husband Mike, Colton Williams, Chase Williams; nine great-grandchildren, Jaizy Kriser, Kaylor Kriser, Ben McKy Kriser, Ashton Kriser, Christian Morris, Easton Morris, Mia Kathryn Morris, Aniston Harrison, Aisley Harrison; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, March 9, 2017, in the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.