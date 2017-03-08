UF Health North earns coveted certification for care of stroke patients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Joint Commission has awarded UF Health North a certificate of distinction for advanced certification as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital. The commission based its decision on a review of UF Health North’s compliance with national standards, clinical guidelines and outcomes of care.

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition from the Joint Commission because it once again shows just how dedicated we are when it comes to our patients,” said Russ Armistead, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville. “Thanks to UF Health North, that care now extends into Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.”

Acute Stroke Ready Hospital certification recognizes hospitals that meet standards to support better outcomes for stroke care as part of a stroke system of care. Standards include:

A dedicated stroke-focused program;

Staffing by qualified medical professionals trained in stroke care;

A relationship with local emergency management systems that encourages training in field assessment tools and communication with the hospital before bringing a patient with a stroke to the emergency department;

Access to stroke expertise 24 hours a day, seven days a week (in person or via telemedicine) and transfer agreements with facilities that provide primary or comprehensive stroke services;

24/7 ability to perform rapid diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing to facilitate the administration of clot-dissolving drugs in eligible patients;

Streamlined flow of patient information while protecting patient rights, security and privacy;

Use of data to assess and continually improve quality of care for stroke patients.

“The response we continue to receive from the communities surrounding UF Health North has been tremendous,” said Wayne Marshall, vice president of UF Health North. “Our medical office complex and emergency room are focused on providing the best care possible, and the opening of our new inpatient hospital in just a few months will give us the opportunity to improve even more.”

“Joint Commission accreditation provides hospitals with the processes needed to improve in a variety of areas from the enhancement of staff education to the improvement of daily business operations,” said Mark G. Pelletier, R.N., M.S., CEO of the Joint Commission’s Division of Accreditation and Certification Operations. “In addition, our accreditation helps hospitals enhance their risk management and risk-reduction strategies. We commend UF Health North for its efforts to become a quality improvement organization.”

The Joint Commission’s hospital standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help hospitals measure, assess and improve performance.