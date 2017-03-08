Jones obit

Mr. James Ennis Jones, age 75, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 6, 2017 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was born October 18, 1941 in Dale County Alabama to the late David Frank Jones and Willie Mae Medley Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by three brothers, Earl Jones and Betty of Bonifay, FL, William ‘Billy’ Frank Jones and Norma of Auburndale, FL, Bobby Gene Jones and Susan of Geneva, AL; two sisters, Elna Jean Brock of Bonifay, FL and Mary Jane Sanders of Ozark, AL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.