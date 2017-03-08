Diabetes education coming to Washington and Holmes Counties

DOH-Bay’s nationally accredited Diabetes Services Program will teach those living with diabetes how to improve their health

PANAMA CITY, Fla.— The Florida Department of Health in Bay County Diabetes Services Program will soon begin providing their nationally accredited Diabetes Self-Management Education program to residents of Washington and Holmes Counties. Starting in April 2017, individuals with diabetes will now have the opportunity to learn how to; better care for their diabetes, improve their health, and prevent the devastating complications from this disease.

“We are very excited to offer this opportunity to people with diabetes and to partner with the Florida Department of Health-Bay” states Health Officer, Karen Johnson, with Florida Department of Health-Holmes/Washington. In 2013-15 the diabetes death rates for Holmes and Washington Counties exceeded the state rate according to data from Florida Community health Assessment Resource Tool Set (CHARTS). “There is a desperate need within our counties to address the growing rate of diabetes” states Karen Johnson.

Diabetes is now recognized as the third leading cause of death with heart, kidney disease and stroke being the resulting complications from uncontrolled blood glucose levels. Research has indicated that by controlling blood glucose levels, it is possible to prevent, delay, and potentially reverse these complications. The person who learns how to best control blood glucose levels to target, reduces the risk for developing those complications. Education is the KEY.

If you, a friend, or a loved one, is living with diabetes, please call the DOH-Washington County at 850-638-6240, Ext. 150 or 850-547-8500 Ext. 267 for more information on how to enroll.