The City of Chipley shut water off at 1:30 pm today in order to repair a water main break. The AREAS affected are from Brickyard Road south to Interstate 10 on both sides of Hwy. 77 . There will be a “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” in effect once water is restored and will remain in effect until passing lab results are received. Repairs may take up to 5 hours to be completed. Customers will be notified via doorknockers. Any questions, please call Public Works @ 638-6346.

Like this: Like Loading...