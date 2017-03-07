The Washington County School Board met for their regular monthly meeting on Monday, March 6.

The following published students at Vernon Middle School were recognized: Madison Henderson, Hannah Walters, Mercedes Sim, Sage Cox, Tashara Roche, Ashantai Peterson (transferred to Bay county), Sara Smith and Lanie Hambright.

Christopher DuBose, a 9th grader at VHS was chosen out of 700 students in the state of Florida (grades 9-12) to win the “Lee Bennettt Hopkins Poetry Award.”

The Florida Department of Education High Impact Teachers were recognized: Brenda Basnaw, Sally Brock, Agnes Harmon, Kimberly Hartzog, Heidi Kirkland, Lajuana Malloy, Tami Parish, Carmen Riviere, Kimberly Tuel, William Wiggins, Taura Brock.

Ashten Tharp, sophomore at Chipley High School, received national recognition as a Washington County SWAT student.

The following consent items were approved.

1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

2. Approval of minutes for Regular School Board Meeting on February 13, 2017

3. Approval of minutes for Special Meeting/Employee Hearing on February 13, 2017

4. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

5. Approval to advertise revisions to School Board Policies/Procedures/Student Progression Plan

6. Approval of out-of-state travel for Vernon High School JROTC to Valdosta, GA on May 6, 2017

7. Approval of out-of-state travel for Vernon High School Young Boyz To Men and GIRLS I.N.K. to New York City, NY on May 30 – June 2, 2017

8. Approval of out-of-state travel for Chipley High School Baseball team to Dothan, AL on February 24, 2017

9. Approval of contract with HIRE, LLC

10. Approval of Disposal of Property

11. Approval to donate surplus property to Northwest Florida Community Hospital

12. Approval of 2017-2018 WCSP at OYDC Calendar

13. Approval of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Group Application

14. Approval of contract with Gabriel Roeder, Smith & Company

The following personnel items were approved.

District: Approval of employment recommendation of Marcy Dixon, School Psychologist, effective February 6, 2017

Okeechobee Youth Development Center: Approval of out-of-field teachers

Transportation: Approval of resignation of Kyle Lee, bus driver, effective February 10, 2017; approval of employment recommendation of Patricia Brown, bus driver, effective retroactive March 1, 2017

Vernon Elementary School: Approval of leave of absence for Susie Morris, teacher, effective 2017-2018 school

year

Vernon High School: Approval of resignation of Willie Spears, Head Football Coach/Athletic Director, effective March 10, 2017