WCSO makes weekend arrests

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were performing extra patrols over the weekend in the Quail Hollow and Buckhorn Creek area of the county. As a result of working in this part of the county the deputies were able to apprehend the following individuals.

Arrested were:

Tiffaney C Bowling, 34 years of age, Powerline Rd, Chipley FL

Charges: Outstanding Warrant – Grand Theft of Firearm (Washington County), Outstanding Warrant – Petit Theft (Washington County)

Michael Wayne Freeman, 45 years of age, Watson Street, Marianna, FL

Charges: Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Samuel Krouse, 33 years of age, Powerline Rd, Chipley, FL

Charges: Child Support

Steven Wayne Baxter, 41 years of age, Chipley, FL

Charges: Outstanding Warrant – Violation of Sex Offender Status (Leon County)

Keary L. Boswell, 48 years of age, Dragon Fly Lane, Chipley, FL

Charges: Outstanding Warrant – Failure To Appear Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon; Outstanding Warrant – Failure To Appear Possession Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Baxter Boswell Bowling Freeman Krouse

“These arrests were possible because of the concerned citizens of Washington County and the hard work of our investigators and deputies,” states Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Drugs and crime are not just a law enforcement problem. This is a community problem as well and it will take all of us working together to fix it.”

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.