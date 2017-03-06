Panama City man arrested in Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Panama City man after displaying erratic driving patterns on Hwy 79 at Acy Road located between Vernon and New Hope at approximately 4:00 am on Sunday morning.

Arrested was Cody J. Evans, 24 years of age, residing at 924 Florida Ave, Panama City, FL.

Evans was charged as follows and booked into the Washington County Jail.

Possession of Methamphetamines

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Outstanding Warrant – Possession of Marijuana (Okaloosa County)

Deputy Jarvis performed a traffic stop after observing the vehicle leave the roadway, traveling through a ditch, then coming to a rest on the side of Hwy 79. The deputy quickly realized that the driver had an active Okaloosa County warrant for drug charges. During the traffic stop Deputy Jarvis located digital scales, a glass pipe, and two bags of methamphetamine. All of these items tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. Also located were a needleless syringe and a glass bottle of a liquid mixture. When Deputy Jarvis inquired as to the use of the syringe and liquid, Evans stated the liquid was methamphetamine that was used for injecting anally. This has been found to be a common practice among meth users known as a “Booty Bump”.

“Through the diligent patrol efforts of Deputy Jarvis, the danger of this suspect was removed from our roadways and the narcotics were removed from our community,” states Sheriff Kevin Crews. “We continue to remain vigilant in ridding our county of these drugs.”

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.