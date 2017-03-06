Gas price update

Average retail gasoline prices in Florida have risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 gas outlets in Florida. This compares with the national average that has increased 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.31/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Florida during the past week, prices yesterday were 44.0 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 0.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 5.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 49.5 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on March 6 in Florida have ranged widely over the last five years: $1.83/g in 2016, $2.45/g in 2015, $3.44/g in 2014, $3.79/g in 2013 and $3.79/g in 2012.

“Gasoline prices are starting to pick up steam as a majority of states see their average rise over last week, a function of the season’s theatrics coming into view: refinery maintenance and the transition to cleaner gasoline pumping up prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.

“Some states gas prices may slightly lag the upward trend being seen in 38 states as remaining winter gasoline inventories are purged. However, as we grow closer to Baseball’s Opening Day, the nation’s motorists will be more likely to strikeout when trying to find $1.99 gas prices, which remain at just 8,000 stations across just handful of states. In a sign of what’s to come in some of the nation’s largest cities, motorists in Southern California have become the first in the lower 48 states to see the ugly “3” showing up on gas station displays at street level,” he added.