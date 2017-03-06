Defuniak Springs man arrested on drug charges

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Defuniak Springs man on drug charges during a traffic stop on State Road 20.

Arrested was Thurston Patrick Smith, 29 years of age. Thurston was charged with the following and booked into the Washington County Jail on Saturday March, 4th 2017.

Driving While License Suspended

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

During what appeared to be a routine traffic stop Cpl. Standland’s trained eye and experience alerted him to the presence of drug use and possession. Upon further investigation Cpl. Standland revealed the suspect was in possession of methamphetamine, syringes, digital scales, a large amount of high-grade marijuana packaged for resale, and a grinder often used in the preparation of marijuana for use.

Sheriff Kevin Crews states, “In many cases like this one, marijuana is found along with other drugs. I want to reiterate to would be narcotic users and those who sell or possess narcotics that you will be caught and prosecuted if you enter our county with illegal narcotics of any kind.”

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.