Bengston obit

Mrs. Annie Mae Bengston, age 72, of Bruce, Florida passed away March 3, 2017 at her home.

She was born January 3, 1945 in Stapleton, Alabama to the late Henry H. Cobb and Cozette Hicks Cobb.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bengston was preceded in death by one son, Jerry Junger and two siblings.

Mrs. Bengston is survived by her husband, Oscar Bengston of Bruce, FL; five children, Scott Junger and wife Serina of Panama City, FL, Matthais Junger and wife Joy of Bruce, FL, Gloria Bengston of Mossy Head, FL, Tammy Moon and husband Don of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Oscar Lee Bengston, Jr. and wife Candace of Jacksonville, NC; 7 siblings, 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at The Sanctuary Assembly of God Church in Ebro, FL with Rev. Lloyd Lykins officiating. Interment will follow in the Hatcher Cemetery in Freeport, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Peel Funeral Home of Bonifay, FL in charge of arrangements.