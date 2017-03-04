VHS student selected for USAAI softball team

A Vernon High School junior, 16-year-old Destiny McDonald, has been selected from thousands of athletes across the country to join the USA Athletes International team to compete this summer in Australia. Destiny submitted game and skills videos and was selected to receive an invitation to join.

Destiny has been playing softball since she was 8 years old. She started playing short stop but quickly decided she wanted to be a pitcher. While honing her skills as a pitcher she also played 1st and 3rd base. Destiny had the pleasure of being the starting pitcher for her middle school team during her 6th, 7th and 8th grade year. Her freshman year of high school she was chosen for the varsity softball team and became the starting pitcher her sophomore year. She led the district with strikeouts and the team with home runs and RBI’s.

Destiny has also been playing travel ball for the past 5 years. She is currently on the Gainesville Gold 18U Travel Softball Team out of Gainesville, Florida. Furthermore, she is an assistant coach to the VMS softball team. She has found a new love on the softball field. While doing all this, she has been taking dual enrollment classes at Chipola College and planning to pursue a degree in neonatal nursing.

Her parents and community are extremely proud of her and can’t wait to see how much more she accomplishes. If you would like to help with the expenses of this trip, a Go Fund Me page has been set up: https://www.gofundme.com/destinys-trip-to-usaaiaustralia.