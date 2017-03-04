CHS baseball

Chipley Tigers defeated Northview 6-5 on Friday after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied at five with Chipley batting in the top of the seventh when there was an error, scoring one run.

Chipley earned the victory despite allowing Northview to score three runs in the first inning. Northview’s big inning was driven by a walk by Aliff.

Northview took an early lead in the first inning. An error scored one run for Northview.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Northview tied things up at five. A wild pitch by Grant Rowell scored one run for Northview.

Chipley scored three runs in the fifth inning. The big inning was thanks to a fielder’s choice by Jamison Spencer and several errors at home plate.

Rowell earned the win for Chipley Tigers . He tossed two innings, allowing two runs, one hit, and striking out three. Brayden Gainey recorded the last six outs to earn the save for Chipley. Neese took the loss for Northview. He went three innings, giving up four runs, three hits, and striking out four.

Tripp Hodges started the game for Chipley Tigers. He went three innings, surrendering three runs, and two hits. Smith started the game for Northview. He pitched four innings, surrendering two runs, five hits, and striking out one.

Chipley Tigers had eight hits in the game. Joey Jordan and Gainey each collected multiple hits to lead the Tigers.

Chipley plays at South Walton next Tuesday: Jv 4pm, varsity 630pm.