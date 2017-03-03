Wilson obit

Dr. Curtis Donald Wilson, 68, of Malone died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the Medical Center in Dothan.

Don was born April 8, 1948 to the late James and Alice Brown Wilson in Malone, Fl. He received his doctorate in ministry from the Southern Baptist Center in Jacksonville and also received his Masters of Education and Bachelors Science of Education from Troy University. Don preached at a number of churches in the Jackson County area as well as the Houston County, AL area. He was also an educator at Malone High School, Cottondale High School, Golson Elementary School, Adult Education and the Sunland School. Mr. Wilson was also a principle at Grand Ridge High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Alcie Wilson; son-in-law, Elliot Burt; father-in-law and mother-in-law, A.L. and Evelyn Crosby.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda C. Wilson; children, Teresa Cassibry and husband, Chris of Key West, Fl, Tanya Burt of St. Charles, MO, Travis Wilson and wife, Jesaca of Prattville, Al; siblings, Dora Brannon and husband, Frank of Cottondale, Carey Wilson and wife, Pattie of Malone, Bryan Wilson and wife, Sherry of Marianna, Darlene Tidwell and husband, Robert of Bascom.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Malone First Baptist Church with Rev. John Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday March 3, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Baptist Children’s Homes at Children@FBCHomes.org or Florida Baptist Children’s Homes, P.O. Box 8190, Lakeland, Fl 33802.