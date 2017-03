The Vernon High School boys and girls tennis teams had their first match at Rutherford. Clifford Krouse fell 7-1 in his first match of the season for the boys. Freshman Alayna Brown won VHS first single match of the season 6-4. Brittany Thornton also played singles and Olivia Cotton and Alayna Brown lost their doubles match.

The team heads to Pensacola Catholic on Monday.