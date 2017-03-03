The Vernon High School JROTC cadets compete in the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl every year. For the last two years, they’ve advanced to the second round in the Academic portion of the competition, and this year they made it to the second round of the Leadership portion. This year, they placed in the top 20 in our brigade, which is the largest in the system, covering Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Unfortunately, they do not advance to the next round, but they’ve never finished this high in either Academics or Leadership. Col. Jensen, 1SG Pickens, their teachers, and school administration are very proud of them. Congratulations to these cadets for their accomplishment!