Variety Day with the Garden Club

submitted by Gweneth Collins

The March 1st meeting of Chipley Garden Club was just a little bit different. Instead of one program, club members and visitors enjoyed three mini-programs at the Washington County Library.

The meeting began with an informative chat by Ed Woods from 1st Presbyterian Church about the Maasai people of Africa and their need for clean water, food, and medical care. Club member Gail Exum then gave a quick lesson on make seed “bombs” which is an upcoming Washington County Library activity. And last, but not least, Sunshine Spears from Emerald Coast Hospice explained exactly what hospice care is and isn’t.

Club President Debbie Mitchell presided over the club’s business meeting. Recent activities included making Dried Floral Designs with KMS students and judging terrariums, dish gardens, live plants and dried designs for the Washington County 4-H Youth Fair. Gail Exum was elected First Vice President to fill the position vacated by Ri McGlamery. Plans for the 2017 Garden Walk & English Tea were also discussed.

Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson presented St. John’s Wort aka Hypericum perforatum, an invasive wildflower studied for use as an anti-depressant.

Chipley Garden Club welcomes new members at any time during the year. Next month the program will be “Growing Perennials.” If you’re interested, please call Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536 for more information.