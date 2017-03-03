Sewell obit

Myra Jean Sewell, 87, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017 in Chipley, Florida.

She was born in Kynesville, Florida on March 11, 1929, the first child of Lavada Melvin and Horace D. Middleton. She graduated from Bay High School and soon after married her sweetheart, Edward Sewell, on January 26, 1948. Together they lived in Panama City until 1969, when they made their home on the Sewell family farm in Chipley, Florida.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She worked at The Westerner for many years and enjoyed gardening and had a love for flowers. She found joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything. She will be remembered for her love and generosity to those she loved and her spunky personality.

Jean is survived by her son, Rodney Sewell and daughter-in-law Donna, her four grandchildren Jessica Vaughn (Dustin), Justin Sewell (Julie), Erica Anderson (Blake) and Stephen Sewell (Taylor) and five great-grandchildren Camden Vaughn (8), Layne Vaughn (4), Jemma Sewell (1), Connor Anderson (8 months), and Brody Sewell (1 month).

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints, 3080 Northride Lane, Bonifay, Florida 32425. Visitation will be held just prior to the funeral at 1:00 PM. Interment, Piney Grove Cemetery Cottondale, Florida.