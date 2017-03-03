Miller obit

Annie Myrtle Miller, “Other Mama”, age 96, passed from this life Thursday, March 2.

She was born in Graceville on November 19, 1920 to Charlie C. and Floy “Brookins” Adams.

Annie was a life-long resident of Graceville and a member of the Galilee Methodist Church.

Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Miller; son, Ronnie Miller; and sister, Bonnie Land.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy and Helen Miller of Graceville; one daughter, Ann and Leon Ward of Graceville; two brothers: Dwight Adams and Charles Adams; 11 grandchildren: Kim and wife Charlene Miller, Rick and Donna Miller, Terrell and Amy Miller, Brent and Melissa Miller and Chad and Carol Miller, Leah Smith and husband Britt, Terra Thibos, Karla Worley and husband Donnie, Jarrett and Heather Miller, Cory and wife Natelie Miller and Lori Miller; 29 great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. March 5 at Galilee Methodist Church with Pastor Jennifer Rezeck officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in the Galilee Methodist Church Cemetery. Flowers are being accepted or contributions may be made to the Galilee United Methodist Cemetery Fund.

