The Fifth United Holiness Church will hold a mini conference March 11 at 1 p.m. at the church, located at 706 Peach Street, Chipley. Pastor Billy Wilson and asst. pastor Evangelist B. Snipes invite all churches in the surrounding area to come and be part of this great conference. The “Relationship Movement” were the guests on “The Word Network” a week ago.

