Chipola College News

CHIPOLA BRAIN BOWL FINISHES SECOND IN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—The Chipola College Brain Bowl Team finished second in the Community College National Championship in Minneapolis, Feb. 24-25.

Chipola entered the championship game with a disadvantage, after losing to longtime rival Valencia in the championship bracket earlier in the day. Chipola would have needed to defeat Valencia twice to claim the title. Chipola led 195-135 late in the first game and had a 10-point lead going into the final question, but Valencia won the last question to take the title 255-235.

In the final standings, Chipola’s Hunter Davis finished 7th overall and Turner McCroan finished 12th in individual scoring. Other members of Chipola A are Katie Everett and Alex Tharp.

Chipola B also had a strong showing, finishing 12th overall in the field. Only Chipola and Valencia qualified two teams for the national tournament. Chipola B team members are: Donavan Ebersole, Jonce Palmer, Michael Young and Sierra Ennis.

Chipola will now advance to the International Championship Tournament (ICT) on April 8 in Chicago. The top four community colleges from the CCCT advance to the 4-year college tournament.

The national championship field had 24 teams from across the country. Chipola earned its berth by finishing first in the Florida Sectional in late January, also receiving the #1 seed in the country. This marks the fourth time Chipola has finished as the National Runner-Up, after claiming three consecutive National Championships from 2011-2013. The national championship is played through the National Academic Quiz Tournament (NAQT) system.

Chipola will compete for the FSCAA State Title later this month. Chipola has won the FSCAA State Title a record 7 times. Stats from the National Tournament are available: https://www.naqt.com/stats/tournamentteams.jsp?tournament_id=7403&playoffs=true.

CHIPOLA STUDENT NAMED FCS STUDENT OF MONTH

MARIANNA—Chipola College nursing student Brenda Killings of Chipley was recently selected as the Florida College System Chancellor’s Clark Maxwell Student of the Month.

Killings completed Chipola’s Associate Degree Nursing program in 2016 and will earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Chipola in May.

As a 50 year-old, she enrolled at Chipola after learning of possible layoffs at the Chipley sewing factory where she had worked for many years. She started in Developmental Math and never looked back, completing all coursework to become a Registered Nurse. While working full time, supporting three children and a disabled husband, Killings was diagnosed with breast cancer in her last term in the nursing program, but she was undeterred. Dr. Karen Lipford, Chipola Dean of Health Sciences, says, “Brenda an inspiration to others in the college community. Despite numerous hardships that could have altered her higher education goals, she continued to work tirelessly to pursue a better life for her family.”

Though she is still battling cancer, Brenda continues to attend classes and is scheduled to finish her nursing baccalaureate degree in May. With feisty determination Killings says, “Chipola doesn’t see race, color or age of a student. They are colorblind to everything but helping you succeed in school. The college has helped me every step of the way. Even when I was ready to give up, they never gave up on me.”

JIVE ACES TO PERFORM FOR CHIPOLA ARTIST SERIES

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series will present with Jump, Jive and Wail featuring The Jive Aces, Tuesday, Mar. 28, in the Center for the Arts.

The first ever band to reach the semifinals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012, the group followed up with a performance for Her Majesty The Queen as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations and performances for both the Olympic and Paralympic celebrations.

The Jive Aces have truly established themselves as the UK’s top Jive & Swing band. Together for over a decade, The Jive Aces are renowned for their high energy Jump Jive music (the exciting sound where Swing meets Rock ‘n Roll) and spectacular stage show. They combine a mixture of fresh arrangements of swing/Jive/R&B classics – songs made famous by such greats as Louis Prima, Cab Calloway, Bobby Darin, Louis Armstrong, Dean Martin, Big Joe Turner and Sammy Davis Jnr – along with a selection of superb swinging originals taken from their studio albums. Learn more at www.jiveaces.com.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees. Online tickets may be printed at home, or with an order confirmation, will-call tickets will be available at the box office the night of the show.

Call 718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

CHIPOLA AND JACKSON COUNTY CHAMBER TO HOST EDUCATION SUMMITT

MARIANNA—The Jackson County Chamber and Chipola College will host the Chipola District Education Summit Tuesday, March 14, at Rivertown Community Church.

Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11:45 a.m. The theme is “Degrees to Jobs” and will bring together K-12 Schools, Chipola College, CareerSource and business leaders from the five-county area to discuss meeting the needs of the workforce with relevant education, degrees and certificate programs.

Keynote Speaker is Jennifer Grove, Gulf Power’s Community Development Manager. She is responsible for engagement in programs and partnerships that grow Northwest Florida’s competitiveness, including cradle to career education, workforce development, infrastructure support and Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation/Information Technology.

The program is sponsored by Florida Public Utilities. For information, call 482-8060.

COOK-MCGEE SIGNS TO RUN AT CHIPOLA

Blountstown High School senior Chelsee Cook-McGee has signed a Cross Country Scholarship with Chipola College.

LADY INDIANS HEADED TO STATE TOURNAMENT

MARIANNA—The Chipola Lady Indians (25-3) will play in Florida Southwestern, Wednesday, March 8, at 3 p.m. in the FCSAA State Tournament, March 8-11, in Ocala. Tournament games will be broadcast on 100.9 FM.

Chipola finished as the runner-up in the Panhandle Conference behind champion Gulf Coast. The brackets are set up for a possible state title game between Chipola and Gulf Coast. The final Panhandle Conference records are: Gulf Coast (10-2), Chipola (9-3), Tallahassee is (7-5), Pensacola (3-9) and Northwest (1-11).

The Lady Indians are averaging 78.5 points per game and allowing opponents only 55.4 points per contest. Chipola’s offense is led by Sydnee McDonald, who is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Raven Baker-Northcross is averaging 14.5 ppg. Danielle Garven is averaging 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Barbara Johnson has 11.8 points and 3.0 assists per game. Tierra Phillips is averaging 10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

The Lady Indians beat Pensacola 72-59 on Feb. 25. Baker-Northcross led Chipola with 18 points. Garven had 16 points and 10 rebounds. McDonald had 11 points. Nana Sule had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Chipola beat Northwest 66-48 in Niceville on Feb. 22. Chipola scored an 88-76 win over Tallahassee on Feb. 18. Johnson led Chipola with 22 points. Chipola scored a big 72-62 win over Gulf Coast on Feb. 11. Garven had 19 points and 7 rebounds. McDonald had 14 points and 6 rebounds.

The FCSAA State Poll includes five Panhandle teams: Gulf Coast (1), Chipola (2), Tallahassee (3) and Pensacola (7).

Chipola is fifth in the NJCAA National Poll. Gulf Coast is third. Odessa is number one, followed by Hutchinson in second.

The Lady Indians are coming off a 23-5 season in 2015-16 which ended in the semi-finals of the NJCAA Region VIII/FCSAA Championship. Head Coach Greg Franklin led the Lady Indians to the National Championship in 2015, and was named NJCAA, FCSAA, and Panhandle Coach of the Year. The 2014-15 Lady Indians (34-1) captured the college’s first ever national title with a 54-46 win over previously unbeaten Hutchinson (36-1).

CHIPOLA BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL TOP POLLS WITH TOP PLAYERS

MARIANNA—Chipola College is making big headlines in sports this week. The baseball and softball teams are ranked first in both the FCSAA State Polls and each sport has the player of the week in their respective sports.

Chipola’s Brody Wofford, a sophomore left-fielder from Rome, Georgia, is the NJCAA Region 8 Baseball Player of the Week. He batted .500 (5-for-10) with four runs scored, a double, two home runs, six RBIs and a stolen base in four games. He helped lead Chipola to a perfect 4-0 week with two wins over Shelton State and State College of Florida and St. Johns River. He hit safely in all four games and finished the weekend with home runs in consecutive games against St. Johns River State and Shelton State He was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBI vs. St. Johns River State; homered and drove in three runs vs. Shelton State.

Chipola baseball (16-3) hosts Grand Rapids, Friday, March 3, at 4 p.m., and again Saturday, March 4 at noon. The Indians host LSU-Eunice at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, and again on Sunday, March 5, at 11 a.m. The Indians open the home conference season when they host Tallahassee in a double-header, Saturday, March 11, at 1 and 3:30 p.m.

Chipola’s Krystal Goodman is the NJCAA Region 8 Softball Pitcher of the Week. The freshman right-hander from Long Beach, Mississippi, was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two appearances during the voting period. She pitched consecutive one-hit shutouts against ABAC and Southern Union. In 14 innings, she allowed two hits, one run (unearned) and no walks while striking out 14.

Chipola softball (24-1) hosts Northwest in a home, conference double-header, Thursday, March 16, at 4 and 6 p.m.