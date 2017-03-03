Baxter obit

Lois Jean Baxter, 80, of Malone died March 1, 2017 at her residence. She was born December 12, 1936 in Inglis, FL to the late William and Leda Love.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Preston Baxter; daughters, Marie Burroughs and husband, Herman, Terry Hatcher and Patsy Baxter; grandchildren, Melissa Anderson, Lezlie Burch and husband, Brandon, Robert Rogers; five great grandchildren; sisters, Nita Jolley and husband, Ray, Gypsie Dawson and husband, Dick; brother, William Love and wife, Diana; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 at Collins Chapel Baptist Church in Malone with Rev. Ken Beard officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at the church.