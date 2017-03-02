Steiger obit

Dr. Stuart Steiger, 63, of Roswell, GA (formerly of Madison, Chipley, and Panama City, FL) died in the early morning of February 13th, 2017.

He is survived by his sons Adam and Matt Steiger, his daughter Leighanna Gray, his wife of twenty-nine years Connie Steiger, and his two grandchildren Jake and Ellianna Steiger.

Stuart spent his life in the service of others through his practice of Chiropractic care. He brought mobility back to patients who had forgotten it, eased the pain of those who knew it all too well, and brought joy to those who had never known it. Patients traveled great distances to his adjustment table for improved physical and emotional well-being.

He was an adoring father and grandfather that only ever wanted the best for his family. He would give anyone the shirt off his back and then offer them his socks. He lost a decade-long battle with depression – a seemingly impenetrable fortress that blocked him from the love of family and friends, or any sense of comfort and confidence.

He was a best friend and a father, a trusted confidant, a prankster, a source of endless political frustration, an animal lover, and a fart joke junkie.

We miss him beyond words, but he is finally free.

In keeping with Stuart’s last wishes, there will be no memorial service.