Clark Hermann, Humana Health Care, will be presenting “Habits of Happy People”, a short educational seminar on the daily habits that create a happy life, March 22nd, 10:00 – 12:00. These events are very casual and full of helpful information for daily living. You do not have to preregister and it is free.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY — FT/PT CNA’s Needed ASAP for In-Home Services — Days, No Weekends, Good Benefits — Call Linda @ 850-638-6217 — Washington County Council on Aging, Inc.