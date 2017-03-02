New book offers secrets for better living and tips for patients coping with Tourette syndrome

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A new book edited by a University of Florida researcher has been released and offers guidance, medical insights and hope to patients and families of patients with Tourette syndrome, or TS. The neurological disorder causes abnormal twitches and behaviors and, without proper treatment, can significantly affect a patient’s quality of life.

“Tourette Syndrome: 10 Secrets to a Happier Life,” edited by Michael S. Okun, M.D., chair of neurology at the University of Florida College of Medicine, is a practical Q&A guide that shines light on how to recognize symptoms of TS, find rehabilitative therapies and decide on whether to use medication or other interventions, such as cognitive behavioral intervention therapy, noninvasive electric stimulation or deep brain stimulation.

“The urgency of dealing with TS has never been more pressing,” Okun, a leading Tourette expert, medical director of the Parkinson’s Foundation and an Amazon.com bestselling author, writes in the introduction. “TS threatens our greatest resource: our children. It strikes them in their most formidable years. It hits them when they are in school and when they are developing the philosophies and habits that will serve them over a lifetime.”

Produced in partnership with the Tourette Association of America’s Centers of Excellence program, the book is authored by 10 clinical and research experts from UF, Marquette University, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and the University of South Florida.

In addition to causing tics, Tourette syndrome can spur an array of behavioral disorders. The syndrome is not yet well-understood. TS is estimated to affect at least one in 362 children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with half of all cases going undiagnosed. The Tourette Association of America experts estimate it to actually be more common, affecting one in 166 children.

“This book offers individuals with Tourette and their families many secrets that can lead them to a better life,” said Kevin McNaught, Ph.D., executive vice president for research and medical programs at the Tourette Association of America. “There are new and exciting approaches to the development of treatments for individuals with TS and other tic disorders that promise improvements in care.”

The book is published by Books4Patients and available on Amazon.com.