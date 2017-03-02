Floridians and visitors are urged to drive sober for a safe Spring Break

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a division of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV), is spreading the message Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive this March as residents and visitors celebrate spring break in Florida. The DHSMV and FHP are partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Florida Sheriffs Association, AAA – The Auto Club Group and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association to spread the message on how to enjoy spring break in Florida safely.

Florida’s beautiful beaches and tourist attractions lure thousands of spring breakers every year. As more drivers take to Florida roadways, the decision to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol continues to be a serious problem. Preliminary data shows that in March 2016, there were more than 35,000 crashes statewide, including more than 15 crashes each day involving drivers who registered alcohol levels above the legal limit, resulting in 48 fatalities.

In Florida in 2016, high school and college aged drivers made up 20 percent of all drivers in crashes in March. During that time period, drivers ages 15 to 24 accounted for 12,157 crashes, resulting in 677 injuries and 84 fatalities.

Visit DHSMV’s website for more information and resources for the Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive Spring Break campaign. The public is encouraged to report dangerous and drunk drivers by dialing *FHP (*347).