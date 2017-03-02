Bradshaw obit

James Lee Bradshaw, 79 of Cottondale, FL passed away, Sunday, February 26, 2017 at his residence.

Born in Danville, WV on July 24, 1937, Mr. Bradshaw was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam Era. After his service to our country he worked as a refueling specialist with Andrews Air Force Base. His passion in life was his family, his farm, horses and yard sales. Mr. Bradshaw was a member of New Life Fellowship in Chipley, FL.

Preceded in death by his parents Edgar Roe Miller and Estella Bruce Bradshaw Miller.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Nancy; two children James “Jim” Bradshaw, Jr., Michele Watson (Gordon); six siblings Bill Miller (Barbara), Edgar Miller (Hilda), Mike Miller (Gloria), Brenda K. Mullen, Barbara Jewett (Louis), Cynthia Anthony (Joe); three grandchildren Sara Watson, Nicole Bradshaw, Kyle Bradshaw, several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.