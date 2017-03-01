Mr. Larry Key, age 53, of Malone, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the Bay Medical Hospice Unit in Panama City, Florida.

He is survived by his sister and brothers, Gloria Key Dickens, Willie James Kirkland and Stanley Key; aunt and uncles: Mervin Gibson and Elder Kenneth (Sallie Merle) Gibson; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, March 3, 2017, 3-7 PM at the funeral home.

Funeral services will 11 AM, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, (located at the funeral home) Graceville, FL with Pastor T. Olds officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Saint John Cemetery, Slocomb (Countyline Community) Alabama under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.