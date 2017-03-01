Hunter safety courses offered in March

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in six counties in March. (List follows.)

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them. Traditional course students must complete the entire course in person.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The locations and times are:

Online Completion Courses

Escambia

March 1 (6 to 10 p.m. CST) and March 18 (7 to 10 a.m. CST)

Molino Community Center,

6450 Highway 95A N in Molino

March 6 (6 to 10 p.m. CST) and March 18 (7 to 10 a.m. CST)

Langley Bell 4-H Club Center,

3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment

Jackson

March 4 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST)

Chipola College Firing Range,

3052 Calhoun Road in Marianna

Jefferson

March 4 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST)

Old Fields Plantation,

396 Booth Lane in Monticello

Santa Rosa

March 27 (6 to 10 p.m. CST) and April 8 (7 to 10 a.m. CST)

Avalon Middle School,

5445 King Arthurs Way in Milton

Washington

March 11 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST)

Hard Labor Creek Shooting Sports,

2131 Clayton Road in Chipley

Traditional Courses (must complete all days)

Bay

March 18 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST) and March 19 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST)

Bay County Shooting Range,

10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach

Escambia

March 6, 8, 13 and 15 (6 to 10 p.m. CST) and March 18 (7 to 10 a.m. CST)

Langley Bell 4-H Club Center,

3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment

Santa Rosa

March 27, 28, and April 3, 4 (6 to 10 p.m. CST) and April 8 (7 to 10 a.m. CST)

Avalon Middle School,

5445 King Arthurs Way in Milton

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.