Howell obit

Emily Golson Howell, also known as “FanFan”, age 90, of Mexico Beach, Florida went home to be with the Lord on February 28, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

Emily was born to the late Frank M. And Ursula Golson on December 27, 1926 in Marianna, Florida and resided there until 1970. She was a graduate of Marianna High School and Florida State University. Mrs. Howell was a fourth grade teacher at F.M. Golson Elementary School, which was named after her father, Frank M. Golson. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mexico Beach.

Emily was preceded in death by her husband, Harry “Fuzz” Howell; parents, Frank and Ursula Golson; siblings, Frances Street Moss, Francis Marion Golson, Jr., Ola Golson LaPlante, James Baker Golson, Sarah Golson Stevens, Ann Williams and Ursula Golson.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Howell Free and husband, Randy; son, Harry Randolph Howell; grandchildren, Jane Ellen Donalson, Karey Green Lambert and husband, Andy, Kristin Green Roberts and husband, John Young, Theodore Randolph Howell and wife, Heather, John Phillip Howell and wife, Lauren and Jim Henrickson; great grandchildren, Kendall Cummings, Brook Cummings, Sarah Hewett, Lily and Graham Roberts, Vivian and Judson Howell, Libby Howell and Kaia Henrickson.

Funeral services will be at the First United Methodist Church of Marianna at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 with Rev. Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday March 2, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First United Methodist Church of Mexico Beach, FL, PO Box 13652,Mexico Beach, Florida 32410.