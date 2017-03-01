Garland obit

Mr. Gregory Garland, Sr., age 55 of Panama City, Florida and formerly of Port Saint Joe, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

He survived by his children: Tamara Garland, Michelle Fields, Keneshia Lee, Garrett Garland, Gregory Garland, Jr., DeVante Garland and Thomas Lee; his father, Howard Garland; brothers: Drexyl Garland, Darnell Garland, Anthony Garland and Mitchell Garland; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM (EST), Saturday, March 4, 2015 at The Body of Jesus Christ Church, 106 Harbor Street, Port St. Joe, Florida.

Interment will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.