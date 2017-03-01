Finch obit

Rodney Junior Finch, age 57 of Foley, Alabama, passed from this life on February 27, 2017 at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley.

Rodney was born on October 2, 1959 in Donalsonville, Georgia to Carlos Finch and Ida Mae Barrentine. He was self-employed as a Repo Man, and he was of the Pentecostal faith.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Finch of Foley, Alabama; mother: Ida Mae Finch Sexton of Sneads, Florida: five sons: Adam Chandler and wife Charlotte of Cantonment, Florida, Timothy Chandler of Pensacola, Florida, Allen Finch of Foley, Alabama, Christopher Finch of Tallahassee, Florida, Nickolas Finch and wife Laura of Foley, Alabama; one daughter: Avery Finch of Foley, Alabama; one brother: Ricky Finch and wife Corrine of Chattahoochee, Florida, two sisters: Rhonda Jeter and husband David of Sneads, Florida, Robin Boleyn and husband Tim of Garland, Texas; ten grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 2P.M. Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Sneads Assembly of God in Sneads, Florida with Rev. Juno Douglas, Rev. Frances Dudley, and Rev. Jason Tucker officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Dykes Cemetery in Sneads, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.