Chipley Tigers jump out to early lead in victory over Holmes County

Chipley Tigers jumped out to an early lead over Holmes County and took home a 5-3 victory on Tuesday. Chipley scored on a single by Cordell Carley and a walk by Grant Rowell in the second inning.

Joey Jordan had a double and Carley Bouton and Hodges each added singles to lead the Tigers.

Brayden Gainey earned the win for Chipley. He went three innings, surrendering zero runs, zero hits, striking out three, and walking zero. Joe Kuechler and Tripp Hodges threw 3 innings, as three relievers helped Chipley finish off the victory. Grant Rowell recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Chipley.

Chipley heads to Northview Friday night to open district play at 6pm.