Canman obit

Galitan Monroe “Joe” Canman, Jr., 71, of Malone died Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Bay Medical Center.

Joe was a Staff Sergeant in the US Army where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He enjoyed spending time golfing and squirrel watching, but loved spending time with his granddaughter, Bayla and the rest of the family. Joe was also the former Governor of the Moose Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Galitan Monroe Canman, Sr. and Dorothy DeRoche Canman; one grandson, Anthony Canman.

He is survived by three sons, Warren and Josh Canman both of Malone and Richard Canman of Monrovia ,CA; two daughters, Vicki Canman of Malone and Paula Guenat of Boise, ID; two sisters, Cindy Ellis of Malone and Lynn Chacon of California; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Rev. Greg Roberts officiating and full military honors given by Sneads American Legion Post 241. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel will direct.