Noble obit

Mr. Ira Manuel ‘Manny’ Noble, age 63, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 25, 2017.

He was born September 21, 1953 in Sarasota, Florida.

Manny was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Elizebeth Burnham White and Ray White; one son, Emanuel Noble; one brother, Dennis Ray Noble; mother-in-law, Dorothy Steverson Jett; step-mother, Harriett ‘Chickie’ Noble.

Manny is survived by his wife, Kathy Noble of Bonifay, Florida; two daughters, Pam Thompson of Bonifay, FL and Ramona McClain and Ricardo ChubChoc of Bonifay, FL; five grandchildren, Michael Thompson, Jonathan Thompson, Joey Thompson, Shawn McClain, Isaiah McClain; his father, Ira Dennis Noble of Lake Placid, FL; two sisters, Ella Skinner of Dothan, AL and Gail Garcia of Bonifay, FL; two brothers, Gene White of Bonifay, FL and Jody White and wife Janet of Graceville, FL; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; his father-in-law, Wentford Butler of Bonifay, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 3, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marvin Grier officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home.