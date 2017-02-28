Gilley obit

Mr. Paul David Gilley, age 67, of Vernon, Florida passed away February 26, 2017 in the Covenant Hospice Inpatient and Palliative Care Center at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

He was born January 2, 1950 in New Hope, Washington County Florida to the late James Dalton Gilley and Ida Meda Stanley Gilley.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Gilley was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Gilley and James Gilley and one niece, Tammy Gilley.

Paul is survived by his best friend, Irene Coatney of Vernon, FL; five children, Wesley Kelly of Wausau, FL, Stephanie Gilley of Waycross, GA, Paul David Gilley, II of Orlando, FL, Emily Gilley of Sanford, FL and Daniel Gilley of Sanford, FL; two brothers, Charles Gilley and wife Edell of Ebro, FL and Larry Gilley and wife JoAnn of Vernon, FL; one sister, Evon Worthington and husband Dennis of Vernon, FL; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A family memorial service will be held in the Ebro Community Cemetery with memorialization will be by cremation. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.