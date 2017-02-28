Final Chipley Community Redevelopment Plan community workshop to be held

The City of Chipley established a steering committee comprised of residents, building owners, and business owners within Chipley’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) area to serve as the working group for the development of an updated Community Redevelopment Plan. Having completed four steering committee planning sessions, and two community workshops,the West Florida Regional Planning Council will facilitate the final community workshop to gather citizen input in the development of the updated plan, which will be completed in June 2017.

The community workshop is open to the public and will be presented in an open house, drop-in format. Community input is vital to the development of a plan that meets the needs and expectations of those who live and work in Chipley.

Final Community Workshop (Drop In/Open House Format)

Thursday, March 9, 2017, 2 – 5 p.m. – Chipley City Hall, located at 1442 Jackson Ave, Chipley

Questions should be directed to West Florida Regional Planning Council Economic Development Planner, Caitlin Cerame or 800-226-8914, Ext. 203.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability, or family status. Contact Brittany Ellers, 850-332-7976, Ext. 220 or brittany.ellers@wfrpc.org, for information or translation assistance.

The West Florida Regional Planning Council is a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance quality of life in northwest Florida.