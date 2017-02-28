Dunn’s statement on President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement in response to President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress:

“Tonight, we heard the President outline his optimistic plan for the country, which included tackling the tough issues of tax and regulatory reform, fixing our broken health care system, rebuilding our military, and keeping our commitment to our veterans. I commend President Trump for keeping his promises and working hard to address the issues that are most important to hardworking Americans.

“We have been hard at work in the House to get America back to work and truly fix the problems incurred over the last 8 years. I have no doubt that the House will continue to keep up the momentum of the past 2 months and work with the President to accomplish these goals, and truly make America great again.”