Mr. William ‘Bill’ Sylvester Cruz, Jr., age 59, of Vernon, Florida passed away February 24, 2017 in the Covenant Hospice Inpatient and Palliative Care Center at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

He was born July 27, 1957 in Homestead, Florida to the late William Sylvester Cruz, Sr. and Norma Jewel Adams Cruz.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by one sister, Sherry Pittman.

Bill is survived by one sister, Crystal Forehand and husband Billy Forehand, Jr. of Vernon, FL; two nephews, Joe and Toby; three nieces, Jennifer, Laura and Randi; numerous great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 4, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alan English and Rev. Leon Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Caryville City Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday at Peel Funeral Home.