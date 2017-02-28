Alderman obit

Nolan Rex Alderman, 91, of Grand Ridge died Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Calhoun-Liberty Hospital in Blountstown.

Mr. Alderman served in the U.S. Navy, with an active tour of duty in World War II and then spent five years in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He spent 12 years working with the Florida Highway Patrol, was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending his spare time fishing and gardening. Mr. Alderman also loved to cook, he was a former owner of restaurants and even had his own Bait & Tackle Shop. He could even do carpentry work, he built his own house and was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lillian Sauls Alderman; two brothers, Felter and Ray Alderman; his parents, Jessie and Lucille Jeter Alderman. He is survived by two daughters, Nandena A. Edge and husband, Thomas, Judy Yuvonne Pruett and husband, Freddy all of Sneads; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with Rev. Glenn Dunham officiating. Interment will follow at Dykes Cemetery in Sneads with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Covenant Hospice and the staff at Calhoun-Liberty Hospital for the care and love that was shown to Mr. Alderman.