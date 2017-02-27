FWC announces workshop for possible Apalachicola River boating rule 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will hold a public workshop in Apalachicola to address possible rule amendments reducing vessel speed limits within the Florida Intracoastal Waterway in the Apalachicola River in Franklin County. The workshop will be held Tuesday, March 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Battery Park Center, 1 Bay Ave.

Amendments to rule 68D-24.015 of the Florida Administrative Code propose a reduction of vessel speed restrictions on the northern boundary of the boating safety zone adjacent to the Big Bend Byway Coastal Trail Bridge. Other proposed changes include updates to maps and other minor technical changes to language.

To view the full workshop announcement, visit MyFWC.com, click on “Boating,” “Waterway Management” and “Workshops.”