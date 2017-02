The Knights of Columbus Council 10513, a Catholic charitable organization, will be having a fish fry on Friday, March 2nd, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the Blessed Trinity church hall located on 177A a mile west of Highway 79 in Bonifay.

Dine in or takeout. Dine in-Adults $10….Children $5. Takeout-Adults $7….Children $3.

The Friday Fish Fry will continue every Friday during the period of Lent, EXCEPT for Good Friday. Everyone is welcome.