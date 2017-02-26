Walters obit

Daniel Eugene Walters, age 51 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on February 24, 2017 at his residence.

Eugene was born on January 7, 1966 in Bay County, Florida to Daniel Howard and Betty Jane (Nelloms) Walters. He was a lifelong resident of the panhandle and worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Jerry Sapp.

He is survived by his parents: Daniel and Betty Walters of Chipley, Florida; two brothers: Dewayne Walters and wife Pam of Bonifay, Florida, Allan Walters and wife Lisa of Vernon, Florida; two sisters: Linda Odom and husband Steve of Graceville, Florida, Bertha Cutchins and husband Roger of Graceville, Florida; eleven nieces and nephews; two great nephews; one great niece.

Funeral services will be held 3P.M. Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida with Bro. Jerry Sapp and Rev. officiating. Interment will follow in Gap Pond Cemetery in Sunny Hills, Florida with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.