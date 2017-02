The Garden Club of Wausau is planning to have a luncheon to honor the veterans of WWII and the Korean War that reside in Washington County. We need to find the names and addresses of those veterans who would like to attend our luncheon on May 4, at the Pentecostal Church Hall in Wausau. If you are one of these veterans, or if you know anyone who is a veteran of these two wars, please contact Ruth at 773-3473 by March 14.

Like this: Like Loading...