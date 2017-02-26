Morris obit

Garry Morris, age 47 of Panama City Beach, FL passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from a tragic automobile accident.

He was born in Dothan, Alabama on April 9, 1969 to Richard and Brenda Morris.

Garry was a 1987 graduate of Graceville High School and pursued a career in the U. S. Navy Reserve. He received two Bachelor’s degrees while pursuing his Navy Career. He served 27 years in the U. S. Navy Reserve and retired at the rank of Chief in 2015. After retiring, he returned to Chipley, FL and later moved to Panama City Beach, FL until his death.

Garry was always seeking perfection in everything he did. He always wanted to be the best at what he was doing while striving for success. He always loved his family and his friends and had a desire to please everyone.

Garry is survived by his parents, Richard and Brenda Morris of Graceville, FL, wife, Denise Morris and son Logan Morris of Panama City Beach, FL, brother, Greg and wife Lana Morris of Marianna, FL, brother, Russell Morris of Graceville, FL, brother, Randy and wife Raegan Morris of Graceville, FL, uncle, John Cecil Morris of Chipley, FL, Thomas R. Morris of Chipley, FL, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. He is preceded in death by one uncle, Fred Morris.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Chipley, FL. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 27, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Chipley, FL with Reverend Tim Owen officiating. Interment will be followed in Glenwood Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

